Viral Chinese face-swapping Zao app sparks privacy concern

Beijing [China], September 2 (ANI): China-based face-swapping app, Zao, has sparked privacy concerns soon after its release.

According to the South China Morning Post, Zao allows users to superimpose their faces on images of famous actors. However, in the first two days of release, privacy advocates questioned the user agreement policy of the app over a serious loophole.

Users learned that a clause allowed its developer, Momo, to retain their images and sell them to third parties without permission. The clause has now been removed from the user agreement and a revised version also said that if users deleted photos, it won't be retained on the server. (ANI)

