Virginia's TV Man is leaving free 'old' TVs at people's doorsteps

Virginia [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): A mysterious man in a Virginia neighbourhood is dropping off free TV sets on people's doorsteps in the middle of the night. The only problem with these great gifts is that they are all older sets.

According to ABC News, doorbell surveillance cameras captured the man, wearing a TV set over his head, laying an older set down on someone's front porch and just walking off.

The discovery happened Sunday morning in Henrico's Hampshire neighbourhood, with outdated boxes found at more than 50 homes. One of the residents received an old 13-inch tube-style TV. The Henrico Police believe it to be a prank targeting no one in particular. (ANI)