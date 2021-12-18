Vivo to bring dual chipsets to Vivo Watch 2

Dongguan [China], December 18 (ANI): The Chinese technology company Vivo will have its product launch event on December 22, where it will debut its much-anticipated Vivo S12 smartphone and the company's latest smartwatch offering - Vivo Watch 2.

According to GSM Arena, the upcoming watch was shown in two live shots by Vivo's official Weibo account detailing its design.



The outlet got confirmation that the wearable will also have a secondary co-processor to help extend battery life.

The new teaser launched by the company confirms that Watch 2 will be able to last up to 7 days of smartphone independent usage with mobile data, calling and sports/health tracking activated. The figure extends to 14 days when paired with a smartphone.

AS per GSM Arena, Watch 2 brings a round OLED display and will come in at least two colours with black and silver and 42mm and 46mm sizes. (ANI)

