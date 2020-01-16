Vu Cinema TV with bezel-less design launches in India

ANI |

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Vu Televisions added a new smart TV to its portfolio, the Vu Cinema TV, that boasts a premium design and is targeted at OTT content lovers.

The Vu Cinema TV features Pixelium Glass Technology for enhanced picture quality, in-built 40 Watt Tweeter, a bezel-less design, with surround sound and Dolby Processing Audio, the official release notes.

It is said to be India's first TV involving 100 per cent robotic assembly of LED panels. The Vu Cinema TV supports Apple, Windows, Android connectivity, and Google Chromecast support.

It is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch models, priced at INR 26,999, INR 29,999 and INR 33,999 respectively. The Vu Cinema TV will be available on Amazon from 18th January. (ANI)

