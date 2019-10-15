Walmart will deliver groceries straight to your refrigerator

Arkansas [USA], Oct 15 (ANI): Walmart's InHome Delivery service is being rolled out to over 1 million customers in three US cities.

The InHome Delivery service allows Walmart's camera-equipped associates to enter customer's home and deliver food directly into the fridge, The Verge notes.

Customers will have to pay USD 49.95 upfront for the instalment of Level Home smart lock or Nortek garage door tech, followed by USD 19.95 monthly fee. (ANI)

