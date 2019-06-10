Waze gets Google Assistant on Android

California [USA], June 10 (ANI): Waze on Android has been added with Google's digital assistant for ease of reporting traffic woes.

According to the official release, Waze users on Android will be able to instruct? Hey Google, report traffic? or ? Hey Google, avoid tolls?. It will also support other Waze specific commands.

The feature is only launching for users in the US on Android phones in English. (ANI)

