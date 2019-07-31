Waze now allows drivers to invite riders to join carpool

California [USA], July 30 (ANI): Waze has updated its Carpool app to let drivers invite multiple riders to join a ride.

The latest update to Waze Carpool app allows drivers to invite up to four other riders to join a carpool, Venture Beat reports. The feature is available to select markets where Carpool is available.

In the app, the best matches based on the locations appear at the top. Before a carpool is confirmed, both the rider and driver can see detailed profiles of each other, including mutual Facebook friends. (ANI)

