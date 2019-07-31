California [USA], July 30 (ANI): Waze has updated its Carpool app to let drivers invite multiple riders to join a ride.
The latest update to Waze Carpool app allows drivers to invite up to four other riders to join a carpool, Venture Beat reports. The feature is available to select markets where Carpool is available.
In the app, the best matches based on the locations appear at the top. Before a carpool is confirmed, both the rider and driver can see detailed profiles of each other, including mutual Facebook friends. (ANI)
Waze now allows drivers to invite riders to join carpool
ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:15 IST
