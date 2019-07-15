Waze will now show toll amount along your route

California [USA], July 15 (ANI): Waze has added a new feature to its navigation app that allows users in the US and Canada find tolls along the route.

As TechCrunch reports, the new feature rolls out today and will also show users the actual amount to pay across both the US and Canada.

The data is sourced from the community of user drivers. It is particularly useful to know the toll amount beforehand when you want to know the expenses on-the-road before you head out for the longer journey. (ANI)

