Wear OS smartwatches are now sending reminders to wash your hands

Washington D.C. [USA], April 15 (ANI): Google's operating system for smartwatches and wearables, Wear OS, now sends periodic reminders to wash your hands. Frequent washing of hands is one of the best defenses against contracting the coronavirus.

According to The Verge, this new feature appears to be part of the v5.4.0 update for the Google Clock app, reported Android Police.

This new feature is added into the Clock application and will send alerts every three hours to scrub your hands; once you are ready, you can start a 40-second countdown.

Though, if this alert is intrusive to you, Android Police notes that you can disable the feature.

For several months now, the coronavirus has been wreaking havoc across the globe. To protect yourself against the infectious disease wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, or as long as it takes for you to sing "Happy Birthday" twice.

In fact, several web-based applications have been developed by users, including one that will tell you which two celebrities you should sing "Happy Birthday" to while you clean your palms. (ANI)