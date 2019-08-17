Representative image
Representative image

Wearable stickers detect physiological signals from skin

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 18:59 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): Researchers have developed a way to detect physiological signals emanating from the skin with the help of a sensor that sticks like band-aids and beams wireless readings to a receiver clipped onto clothing.
To demonstrate this wearable technology, the researchers stuck sensors to the wrist and abdomen of one test subject to monitor the person's pulse and respiration by detecting how their skin stretched and contracted with each heartbeat or breath.
Likewise, stickers on the person's elbows and knees tracked arm and leg motions by gauging the minute tightening or relaxation of the skin each time the corresponding muscle flexed.
Zhenan Bao, the chemical engineering professor whose lab described the system in the study published in the journal, 'Nature Electronics'.
She thinks this wearable technology, which they call BodyNet, will first be used in medical settings such as monitoring patients with sleep disorders or heart conditions. Her lab is already trying to develop new stickers to sense sweat and other secretions to track variables such as body temperature and stress.
Her ultimate goal is to create an array of wireless sensors that stick to the skin and work in conjunction with smart clothing to more accurately track a wider variety of health indicators than the smartphones or watches consumers use today.
"We think one day it will be possible to create a full-body skin-sensor array to collect physiological data without interfering with a person's normal behaviour," said Bao, who is also the K.K. Lee Professor in the School of Engineering.
Postdoctoral scholars Simiao Niu and Naoji Matsuhisa led the 14-person team that spent three years designing the sensors. Their goal was to develop a technology that would be comfortable to wear and have no batteries or rigid circuits to prevent the stickers from stretching and contracting with the skin.
Their eventual design met these parameters with a variation of the RFID, radiofrequency identification technology used to control keyless entry to locked rooms.
When a person holds an ID card up to an RFID receiver, an antenna in the ID card harvests a tiny bit of RFID energy from the receiver and uses this to generate a code that it then beams back to the receiver.
The BodyNet sticker is similar to the ID card: It has an antenna that harvests a bit of the incoming RFID energy from a receiver on the clothing to power its sensors. It then takes readings from the skin and beams them back to the nearby receiver.
But to make the wireless sticker work, the researchers had to create an antenna that could stretch and bend like skin. They did this by screen-printing metallic ink on a rubber sticker.
The initial version of the stickers relied on tiny motion sensors to take respiration and pulse readings. The researchers are now studying how to integrate sweat, temperature and other sensors into their antenna systems.
To move their technology beyond clinical applications and into consumer-friendly devices, the researchers need to overcome another challenge keeping the sensor and receiver close to each other. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 18:27 IST

Scientist developing wearable sensors to sniff out health...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): Scientists are developing a wearable skin sensor that can detect what is in your sweat.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 23:07 IST

Google Books beta features go live for testing

California [USA], August 16 (ANI): Google is rolling out a handful of new features for its Play Books that users can start testing out on the web.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 22:54 IST

Apple to introduce iPhone 11 lineup on September 10: Report

California [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): Apple is expected to introduce its next-in-line iPhones in the month of September. Now, there's a possible date for the launch according to the latest leaks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 22:37 IST

Oppo Reno 2 with quad-cam, 20x zoom announced

California [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): Oppo has officially announced a new camera-centric smartphone, Reno 2, featuring not one, but a quad-cam setup at the back.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 22:35 IST

YouTube tweaks manual claiming policies for copyright takedowns

California [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): YouTube has announced a slew of changes to its manual claiming policies to improve fairness in the creator ecosystem.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 22:33 IST

Microsoft is not working on streaming-only Xbox console: Phil Spencer

California [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): The gaming industry might be pushing for cloud-based solutions, but Xbox thinks otherwise.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 22:16 IST

Major Bluetooth bug leaves devices vulnerable

Washington [USA], August 16 (ANI): Bluetooth SIG, the organisation that oversees the technology's standards, has reportedly issued a security notice about a vulnerability that leaves devices vulnerable to what is called as Key Negotiation of Bluetooth or KNOB attack.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 22:03 IST

Uttarakhand Police joins TikTok

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Police Department joined TikTok, an online video creating app, for spreading safety and social relevance messages as part of their ongoing mission.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:39 IST

LGBTQ creators sue YouTube over alleged discrimination

California [USA], August 15 (ANI): A group of LGBTQ creators is reportedly filing a lawsuit against YouTube for allegedly discriminating by suppressing recommendations and making it difficult to earn ad revenue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:39 IST

Biometric data of over 1 million people exposed in major breach...

London [UK], August 15 (ANI): In a major breach of biometric systems used by the UK Metropolitan police, defence contractors, and banks, fingerprint and facial recognition information of more than 1 million people had been left exposed in a publicly accessible database.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 22:57 IST

Apple may finally allow Siri support for Spotify: Report

California [USA], August 14 (ANI): iPhone users may finally be able to instruct Siri to play their favorite songs from Spotify, according to recent business development between Apple and the music streaming service.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 22:46 IST

OnePlus chooses an obvious moniker for its smart TV

Shenzhen [China], Aug 14 (ANI): OnePlus is preparing to release its smart TV and the company has decided to go with an obvious moniker.

Read More
iocl