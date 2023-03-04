WhatsApp brings dual panel view for tablets running Android

Washington [US], March 4 (ANI): The latest beta version of the end-to-end encrypted messaging service WhatsApp for Android has been rejigged as it features a dual panel interface for tablets.

According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, what usually happens in these cases is that such new features get tested in the beta channel for a while, it can be weeks or even months, and then they eventually make it to everyone.

The two-panel UI makes a lot more sense on tablets than just an enlarged version of the phone Design, so hopefully, the same reasoning will apply here.



Although it did not include the split view, the first version of WhatsApp that was compatible with Android tablets was released for beta testers last year. Users can check out the new UI, which seems to be rolling out now for those in the beta program.

As per GSM Arena, unsurprisingly, the chat list is always visible on the left so you can quickly jump between conversations without the need to go back first. The split view is also available for the Calls and Status tabs.

Meanwhile, last month Whatsapp started rolling out picture-in-picture mode for video calls for iOS. According to the outlet, this feature, which WhatsApp first started testing last year, lets users open up other apps during video calls without any disruptions.

WhatsApp will reduce your video call to a small window that sits atop whichever app you go to, similar to FaceTime's picture-in-picture mode. This enables you to participate in the call while looking up information online, reading a relevant book, or even playing a game. (ANI)

