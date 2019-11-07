WhatsApp launches 'Catalogs' for small businesses

California [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): WhatsApp announced a new tool called Catalogs for business users allowing their customers to easily scan through their products and easily make purchases.

Earlier, businesses had to send product photos one at a time. With Catalogs, customers can easily browse a business's offerings right within WhatsApp, without having to visit the website, the official blog notes.

WhatsApp Business users can add information to each item in the catalogue, including price, description, and product code. The feature is available starting today on both Android and iPhone in Brazil, Germany, India, Indonesia, Mexico, the UK and the US. (ANI)

