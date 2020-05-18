WhatsApp launches 'Check it before you share it' campaign against COVID-19 misinformation in India

Washington D.C. [USA], May 18 (ANI): Instant messaging service WhatsApp has launched a new campaign called 'Check it before you share it' to empower people with simple ways of getting accurate and credible information about COVID-19.

According to Mashable, the 'Check it before you share it' campaign acts a reminder for everyone that it is the responsibility of people to double-check the facts before forwarding messages to flatten the misinformation curve.

The 'Check it before you share it' campaign is aiming to instil behaviour that urges users to gain more information about the messages they receive in different ways. It also aims at helping people reaching out to the MyGov helpline to receive crucial updates or searching the web.

The WhatsApp campaign, to promote the MyGov helpline, conveys the precautionary measures that people should take to prevent the spread of COVID-19 like to cough in elbows, stay home, wash your hands, avoid touching your face, and to keep social distancing. People will be able to see these ads on Facebook and Instagram and message the helpline with just one tap.

WhatsApp has also made significant product changes to address virality, partnered with governments and global institutions to empower users to have access to credible information, and stepped up fact-checking. (ANI)

