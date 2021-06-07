WhatsApp might soon allow users to verify log-in with new 'Flash Calls' feature

Washington [US], June 7 (ANI): It has recently come to light that WhatsApp is working on a 'Flash Call' feature that will verify user log-in on WhatsApp via a 'flash call' instead of the usual 6-digit verification code. This will let users log in to their WhatsApp account quickly and safely.

According to Mashable, new reports state that WhatsApp is working on a new feature in the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.21.11.7 update. This feature will be available in a future update and is currently under development.

The 'flash calls' feature, however, will not be implemented on WhatsApp for iOS as Apple does not offer any public API to read the call history.



The feature will act as an alternative to the regular 6-digit code that is sent to users on their phone for verification. As part of this automatic call verification method, WhatsApp will call the user's phone number and then automatically end the call.

The last phone number in the phone's log is equal to the number that gives the 6-digit code, helping WhatsApp verify the user's identity. Given that this phone number is always unique, hackers will not be able to trick users, making it a safer alternative.

The report stated that WhatsApp will need the user's permission to manage calls and access to your phone's call log to enable the feature. Keep in mind that the 'flash call' feature is optional so users can continue logging into WhatsApp via the 6-digit code received via SMS or call.

Also, as per Mashable, WhatsApp will not use user call history for any other purposes and will only check the last entry, i.e. WhatsApp's automatic call, from the user's call history.


