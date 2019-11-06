WhatsApp now lets you decide who adds you to groups

California [USA], November 6 (ANI): You no longer have to feel agitated when strangers add you to random groups on WhatsApp. The company has announced a new privacy update that gives you more control over group additions.

As explained in the official blog, the new privacy setting and invite system allows one to choose who adds them to a group. One can choose from three options: Everyone, My Contacts, or My Contacts Except.

The new feature is available under the Settings panel of the app under Account > Privacy > Groups. Once enabled, admins who are not able to add you to a group will be prompted to send a private invite through an individual chat. The invitation will expire in three days if not accepted. (ANI)

