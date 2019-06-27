WhatsApp Status may soon be shareable to Facebook, other apps: Report

California [USA], June 27 (ANI): WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that would allow its users to share their WhatsApp status with other apps such as Facebook, Instagram, Gmail, or Google Photos.

According to The Verge, WhatsApp is not linking your accounts on two services, but making use of the existing data-sharing APIs to simply transfer the posts between apps on-device.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp won't allow automatic sharing of the status to another service. The feature is being rolled out to beta users starting today. The move appears to be part of Facebook's larger effort at integrating all its messaging services including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger. (ANI)

