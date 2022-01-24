WhatsApp working on wallpapers for voice calls

Wahington [US], January 24 (ANI): Popular messaging application WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let users choose and set wallpapers as backgrounds for voice calls on the app.



As per WABetaInfo, this feature was spotted on the WhatsApp beta for iOS. The Meta-owned instant messaging app will show the chat wallpaper of the account the user is calling.

As of now, with this functionality, WhatsApp only shows the default wallpaper in the voice call interface and not a customised chat background. Since this feature is still under development, it is being speculated that WhatsApp may show the customised chat wallpapers in the voice call interface.

The new voice call wallpaper feature is expected to reach WhatsApp for Android as well. However, according to the report, there is no information regarding the rollout of the feature on Android devices yet. (ANI)

