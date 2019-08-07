Leeds [UK], Aug 6 (ANI): Scientists have developed '2D' gold so fine that even a human fingernail is thicker in comparison.
The scientists at the University of Leeds, have created the world's thinnest gold measuring two atoms thick or million times thinner than a fingernail.
In its 2D form, gold becomes flexible that adds to its potential of being used more efficiently such as in bendable screens, electronic inks, medical diagnostic tests, and water purification systems. (ANI)
World's thinnest '2D' gold measures just two atoms
ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:24 IST
Leeds [UK], Aug 6 (ANI): Scientists have developed '2D' gold so fine that even a human fingernail is thicker in comparison.