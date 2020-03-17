'World's thinnest tablet' reMarkable 2 goes up for pre-order

Oslo [Norway], Mar 17 (ANI): reMarkable 2, a tablet that feels like paper, is now up for pre-orders. The next-generation paper tablet is aimed at a distraction-free note-making experience. reMarkable 2 comes with design and feature improvements while retaining the notebook-like feeling.

reMarkable 2 packs a 3,000mAh battery, promising two weeks of battery life. It is also up to 2x more responsive, making it the world's most responsive digital paper. As the official website notes, reMarkable 2 is also the world's thinnest tablet at 0.19 inches.

The new Marker Plus stylus comes with a second eraser-sensor on top. Specifications include 10.3-inch canvas display, Codex OS for e-paper, USB-C connectivity, 8GB internal storage, 512MB RAM.

As part of the launch, at USD 399, the package will include the reMarkable 2, Marker, Folio, and shipping. It will be delivered in June 2020 (ANI)

