WPC announces new wireless standard Qi2 with focus on magnetic chargers

Washington [US], January 5 (ANI): The Wireless Power Consortium, an open, collaborative technology standards development group, has recently announced a new Qi2 wireless charging standard.

According to GSM Arena, a technology-related news website, developed by Apple and other members of the organization this new standard should enable wireless chargers to become faster and more efficient.

The Qi2 (pronounced chee-two) standard is set to replace the current Qi, with the prime difference being a new Magnetic Power Profile, allowing devices to align to the charger perfectly, providing improved charging rates and lower losses.



The first mobile phones and chargers that are Qi2-certified will arrive at the end of this year, reported GSM Arena.

As per the outlet, Paul Struhsaker, executive director of the WPC, said consumers have concerns about which devices are Qi0Certified and which are working with the Qi technology but do not have a certificate from the Consortium, reported GSM Arena.

The new standard should resolve these concerns, and Qi2 will be the worldwide standard, allowing for interoperability.

Despite being WPC members and using Qi technology for wireless charging on their smartphones, smartwatches, and audio accessories, well-known companies like Samsung or Google are not Qi-certified because of their less-than-standard implementation of the technology.

This switch to Qi2 with magnets will allow users to buy fewer chargers and cables, which is a sustainability step in the right direction, suggests Struhsaker, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

