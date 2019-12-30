Wyze breach exposes sensitive data of 2.4 million users

Seattle [USA], Dec 30 (ANI): Home surveillance camera company Wyze has faced a breach, resulting in sensitive information of 2.4 million users getting exposed.

As Twelve Security writes in its blog, the breach left both the company's production databases open to the internet. The exposed information included details such as customers' user name and email, email of any user with whom camera access was shared, a list of all cameras in the home, and more.

It also included Alexa Tokens for 24,000 users who connected Alexa devices to Wyze camera, health information such as height, weight, and daily protein intake for a subset of users. (ANI)

