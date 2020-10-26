Xbox head Phil Spencer hints at xCloud streaming stick

Washington [US], October 26 (ANI): The head of Xbox, Phil Spencer has teased that TV streaming sticks may soon come to the xCloud service.

According to The Verge, in an interview with Stratechery, Phil Spencer talked about introducing "lower-priced" streaming sticks that can be plugged into TVs to stream and play games over xCloud.

"I think you're going to see lower-priced hardware as part of our ecosystem when you think about streaming sticks and other things that somebody might want to just go plug into their TV and go play via xCloud," said Spencer.



Along with a dedicated game streaming stick, Spencer also teased a new tier of its Game Pass Ultimate subscription. This new tier may be called 'Xbox Game Pass Platinum' and will come with guaranteed access to the aforementioned gaming stick.

As reported by The Verge, in the interview with Stratechery, Spencer also confirmed that Microsoft is working on an iOS workaround to make xCloud work for iPhones. The workaround involves making direct use of a browser to access the gaming service, circumventing the App Store guidelines that Apple said Microsoft is breaching with its cloud gaming service.

"We have a good solution on iOS that I think it'll be coming kind of early next year, I feel good about the solution that we have," said Spencer. (ANI)

