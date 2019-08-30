Beijing [China], August 30 (ANI): Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi launched its first smart TV, called Redmi TV, at an event in China. The company also announced the Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro and the RedmiBook 14 Pro laptop.
The Redmi TV is the company's first smart TV, featuring a 70-inch 4K display. It is powered by a 64-bit octa-core processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB of internal storage, and runs PatchWall AI TV system. It is available at RMB 3799, as listed on the official website.
The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the company's first smartphone with Samsung's 64-megapixel GW1 sensor. It starts at RMB 1399, while the Redmi Note 8 with a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup starts at RMB 999.
The RedmiBook 14 Pro boasts a metallic body, 14-inch full HD display, and up to 10-hours of battery life. It is available in configurations of up to Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512ROM, and NVidia MX250 graphics card, priced at RMB 4999. (ANI)
Xiaomi launches its first Redmi smart TV, Redmi Note 8 lineup, new RedmiBook 14 Pro
ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:40 IST
