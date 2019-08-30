Representative image
Xiaomi launches its first Redmi smart TV, Redmi Note 8 lineup, new RedmiBook 14 Pro

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:40 IST

Beijing [China], August 30 (ANI): Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi launched its first smart TV, called Redmi TV, at an event in China. The company also announced the Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro and the RedmiBook 14 Pro laptop.
The Redmi TV is the company's first smart TV, featuring a 70-inch 4K display. It is powered by a 64-bit octa-core processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB of internal storage, and runs PatchWall AI TV system. It is available at RMB 3799, as listed on the official website.
The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the company's first smartphone with Samsung's 64-megapixel GW1 sensor. It starts at RMB 1399, while the Redmi Note 8 with a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup starts at RMB 999.
The RedmiBook 14 Pro boasts a metallic body, 14-inch full HD display, and up to 10-hours of battery life. It is available in configurations of up to Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512ROM, and NVidia MX250 graphics card, priced at RMB 4999. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 23:12 IST

Minecraft Earth beta is available in select cities

Washington [USA], August 30 (ANI): Microsoft's augmented reality-based Minecraft Earth is now available for Android users in beta.

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 23:11 IST

Gmail will show your OOO status across apps to stop others from...

California [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Gmail allows you to indicate if you are not available in the office using Out of Office (OOO). Now, a new update will ensure those who send you emails also know that you are not around.

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:42 IST

Malicious websites allowed hacking into iPhones for years, says Google

California [USA], August 30 (ANI): Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG) discovered that a collection of malicious websites allowed hacking of the iPhones using the zero-day vulnerability for over at least two years.

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:16 IST

China's Didi Chuxing to take on Uber with self-driving taxis

Beijing [China], August 30 (ANI): Uber's China-based rival, Didi Chuxing, is planning to get into the self-driving taxi business, the company has officially announced.

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:12 IST

Microsoft will no longer auto-enable tablet mode in hybrid Windows 10 PCs

Washington [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): In its latest Insider 18970 beta release, Microsoft has removed the auto-tablet mode for 2-in-1 Windows 10 PCs.

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:11 IST

Spotify is testing 'Create podcast' button: Report

California [USA], August 29 (ANI): Spotify is reportedly testing a new feature that would allow its users to easily publish their own podcasts on the audio streaming platform.

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:10 IST

Apple expands genuine parts access to more third-party repair providers

California [USA], August 29 (ANI): Apple has announced the expansion of its independent repair program to allow third-party businesses access to genuine parts.

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:09 IST

Pokemon Masters finally arrives on iOS, Android

Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], August 29 (ANI): The mobile version of Pokemon Masters is now finally available for both iOS and Android, a month after pre-registration opened to the public.

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:04 IST

Amazon now offers over 30,000 Alexa skills in India

Bengaluru, Karnataka [India], August 29 (ANI): Amazon announced that Alexa customers in India can choose from over 30,000 skills for their digital assistant-enabled devices.

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:02 IST

YouTube Kids to get own website

California [USA], August 29 (ANI): YouTube Kids is set to get a dedicated website, the company announced in an official blog introducing two new updates to the app.

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 22:59 IST

Google patent hints at Pixel smartwatch with a hole-punch camera

California [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): Until now, we have seen smartphones with hole-punch cameras. However, it seems Google is preparing a smartwatch with a similar set-up.

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:18 IST

China is using LinkedIn to hire spies

Washington [USA], August 28 (ANI): China is reportedly hiring foreigners in what is believed to be espionage recruitment using professional networking site LinkedIn.

