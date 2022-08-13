Xiaomi launches Pilot Technology for autonomous driving

Beijing [China], August 13 (ANI): Lei Jun, the CEO of Xiaomi, launched the first progress report for Xiaomi Pilot Technology for autonomous driving.

According to GSM Arena, Xiaomi's fully internal developed autonomous driving solution is called Pilot Technology. The company has pledged USD500 million toward the formation of the R&D team and the creation of what it refers to as the most advanced self-driving technology.

For its R&D team, Xiaomi hired over 500 experts from around the world. To ensure access to the most recent innovations and technologies, the company made a number of acquisitions and strategic investments along the way.



Lei Jun claims that Xiaomi's autonomous technology employs an internally developed full-stack methodology and that the development thus far has surpassed all expectations.

The company is adding another USD300 million to its long-term industrial strategic capabilities. This investment entails a direct stake in more than ten already operating businesses that deal with everything from sensors to actuators to controllers in the autonomous driving space. Xiaomi is taking no chances in ensuring that it has constant access to supplies and technology.

The company uses a full stack strategy, giving it total control over the software and hardware, and developed the autonomous driving algorithm entirely in-house. This strategy enables the business to create wholly proprietary solutions with closed-loop data capabilities. It allows for rapid software and hardware updates that can be user-driven.

The assisted "reserved parking space" or "autonomous valet parking" are intriguing Xiaomi innovations. Even more cutting-edge services are planned to be added by the company, including "automatic robotic arm charging", as reported by GSM Arena.

Xiaomi is working to build a fleet of 140 test vehicles for the Pilot Technology development program's first phase. (ANI)

