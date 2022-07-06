Xiaomi shifts to Vietnam for smartphone production

Beijing [China], July 6 (ANI): China's smartphone manufacturers have faced several challenges in the previous year and are searching for alternate supply chain and production methods.

According to GSM Arena, the first batch of smartphones produced at Xiaomi's new production plant in Vietnam has already been delivered. The company has now shifted its attention to Vietnam.



The new building, which is 200,000 square metres in size and represents an investment of USD80 million, is situated in North Vietnam. The production is trusted to DBG Technology, situated in Hong Kong.

The objective of Xiaomi is to use its new plant in Vietnam as a centre for exports into nearby Southeast Asian nations like Malaysia and Thailand. With a market share of 22 per cent in Vietnam, Xiaomi is only surpassed by Samsung (34 per cent), as reported by GSM Arena.

Other Xiaomi manufacturing facilities are situated in China and India.


