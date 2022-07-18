Xiaomi TV ES Pro 2022 premieres in China

Beijing [China], July 18 (ANI): Xiaomi unveiled its premium TV ES Pro collection in China on Monday.

According to GSM Arena, it includes 55", 65", and 75" 4K smart TVs. All three are compatible with 120Hz MEMC, HDR, Dolby Vision, multi-zone backlighting, and peak brightnesses of up to 700 nits.

Models of the Xiaomi TV ES Pro 2022 also feature 25W speakers with Dolby Atmos. The new TVs come with an A73 quad-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.



Android TV 11 is used for the OS, with Xiaomi's PatchWall user interface on top.

Two HDMI 2.0 ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, two USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, S/PDF, and a headphone jack are all part of I/0.

The 55-inch Xiaomi TV ES Pro 2022 costs CNY 3,599, the 65-inch model costs CNY 4,599, and the 75-inch model costs CNY 7,499 in China, as reported by GSM Arena.

Open sales have already started in China, however, details about availability outside of China were not provided. (ANI)

