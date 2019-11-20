You can now create your own maps, stories in Google Earth

California [USA], November 20 (ANI): Google Earth has rolled out a new tool that lets you personalise your journey on the planet.

The new creation tools in Google Earth allows you to create a map or story about the places that matter, the official blog notes. The aim to help users spread awareness, celebrate ancestry or simply to relive memories.

You can draw your own placemarks, lines and shapes, then add custom text, images, videos to these locations. It can be a narrative and others can also collaborate on a story. These stories can then be shared with others.

The new tools are available on Google Earth on the web. (ANI)

