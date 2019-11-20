Representative Image
Representative Image

You can now create your own maps, stories in Google Earth

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:21 IST

California [USA], November 20 (ANI): Google Earth has rolled out a new tool that lets you personalise your journey on the planet.
The new creation tools in Google Earth allows you to create a map or story about the places that matter, the official blog notes. The aim to help users spread awareness, celebrate ancestry or simply to relive memories.
You can draw your own placemarks, lines and shapes, then add custom text, images, videos to these locations. It can be a narrative and others can also collaborate on a story. These stories can then be shared with others.
The new tools are available on Google Earth on the web. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:33 IST

Microsoft to integrate Gmail, Google Drive, Calendar into Outlook.com

Washington [USA], November 20 (ANI): Microsoft is planning to integrate some of Google's services into its Outlook.com webmail client.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:33 IST

Human put in suspended animation for first time

Maryland [USA], November 20 (ANI): Doctors have successfully placed a patient in suspended animation for the first time, opening up possibilities of improved emergency healthcare services.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:19 IST

Uber to soon record audio during rides in the US

California [USA], November 20 (ANI): As a safety measure, Uber will reportedly start recording audio during rides to identify any warning signs.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:48 IST

Amazon Echo Flex plug-in smart speaker launches in India

Bangalore [India], November 20 (ANI): Amazon added a new device to its Echo lineup today in India. Called Echo Flex, the plug-in device is a multi-functional smart speaker.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:40 IST

Facebook quietly launches meme-making app 'Whale'

California [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): Facebook has quietly released an app called 'Whale' which is focused on making memes.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:17 IST

Lenovo launches new ThinkBook 14, ThinkBook 15 for SMBs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Lenovo added two new ThinkBook laptops to its portfolio, aimed at business users.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:11 IST

Apple introduces dedicated app for its developer community

California [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): Apple is introducing a new app for its developer community, called Apple Developer mobile app.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:10 IST

Google's My Devices page can now track your desktop

California [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): Google has updated its My Devices page to add desktop computers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 21:39 IST

Spotify rolls out 'Your Daily Podcasts' playlist

California [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): Spotify has announced its first daily personalised podcast playlist, called Your Daily Podcasts.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 22:24 IST

T-Mobile CEO John Legere to step down next year

Washington [USA], November 18 (ANI): T-Mobile CEO John Legere will step down from his position next year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 22:20 IST

Samsung camera app code hints at new multi-camera modes, 8K video support

Seoul [South Korea], November 18 (ANI): Samsung is reportedly working on a new multi-camera mode for its future phones, which may also bring with 8K high-resolution video recording support at 30 fps.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 21:43 IST

Prepaid plans launched for YouTube Premium, Music Premium users in India

California [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): YouTube has announced prepaid plans for its music services in India.

Read More
iocl