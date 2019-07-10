You can now watch Amazon Prime Video on Chromecast, Android TV

California [USA] July 10 (ANI): Ahead of Amazon's Prime Day season, its video streaming service is now available on Google Chromecast.

In its official release, Google noted that starting today, users will be able to watch Amazon Prime Video on Chromecast and Android TV devices. In addition to that, users will be able to access the official YouTube app on select Amazon Fire TV devices as well.

For cross-platform access, users need to have the latest Prime Video app and Android 5.0 or higher or iOS 10.1 or higher running on the compatible devices. (ANI)

