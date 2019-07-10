Representative Image
You can now watch Amazon Prime Video on Chromecast, Android TV

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 23:22 IST

California [USA] July 10 (ANI): Ahead of Amazon's Prime Day season, its video streaming service is now available on Google Chromecast.
In its official release, Google noted that starting today, users will be able to watch Amazon Prime Video on Chromecast and Android TV devices. In addition to that, users will be able to access the official YouTube app on select Amazon Fire TV devices as well.
For cross-platform access, users need to have the latest Prime Video app and Android 5.0 or higher or iOS 10.1 or higher running on the compatible devices. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 23:21 IST

Dropbox Transfer with up to 100GB data limit goes in beta

California [USA], July 10 (ANI): File sharing service Dropbox is introducing a new feature that will allow you to send more files at once. Called Dropbox Transfer, the feature is launching today in private beta.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 23:21 IST

Apple introduces updated, cheaper MacBook Air, MacBook Pro for students

California [USA], July 10 (ANI): Apple today updated its MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro aimed at college students. The updated devices are part of Apple's Back to School promotion.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 23:12 IST

Nintendo Switch Lite reignites love for handheld play

Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], July 10 (ANI): Nintendo has launched an all-new Switch Lite that is solely targeted at those who love handheld play.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 23:11 IST

Amazon's Alexa will offer medical advice to UK users

California [USA], July 10 (ANI): Amazon's digital assistant Alexa will provide reliable health information from the National Health Service (NHS) website to the local users, the organisation has announced.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 23:11 IST

Tinder Lite to launch in Vietnam in coming weeks

Los Angeles [USA], July 10 (ANI): Tinder is expanding its services around the world, especially Asia, and as part of the efforts, the dating service is set to launch the Lite version of its main app in Vietnam.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 23:11 IST

Amazon expands Transparency in India, other nations to curb...

California [USA], July 10 (ANI): In a bid to curb counterfeiting of goods through its platform, Amazon has announced the expansion of its Transparency service beyond the US market.

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 23:03 IST

Spotify Lite launches for users with limited data

Stockholm [Sweden], July 10 (ANI): Spotify has officially rolled out the watered down version of its main app for users with limited data and phone storage.

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 22:40 IST

British Airways faces record PS183 million fine over data breach

London [UK], July 8 (ANI): The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has announced that it has fined British Airways over breaches of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) law.

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 22:40 IST

This is the Chrome extension where you need to watch Netflix at work

California [USA], July 8 (ANI): Watching Netflix at work is not permitted, unless you work at Netflix, of course. However, for the non-Netflix professionals, there's a Chrome extension that will let you pretend you are working while you get to watch your favourite shows.

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 22:35 IST

Google announces Code with Google to teach young kids coding

California [USA], July 8 (ANI): Google has announced a new CS comprehensive resource called Code with Google for educators to help them teach coding in a better manner.

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 22:32 IST

Moxi is the AI nurse that is more popular than its human counterpart

Texas [USA], July 8 (ANI): Moxi, a robot designed to assist nurses at Texas hospitals is turning out to be more popular than the human nurses. Built by Diligent Robotics, Moxi is designed to run approximately 30 per cent of tasks that don't involve interacting with patients.

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 22:28 IST

Apple will let you use Face ID for iCloud authentication with iOS 13

California [USA], July 8 (ANI): Signing in iCloud on the web is likely to get easier as Apple is reportedly testing Face ID or Touch ID for authentication.

