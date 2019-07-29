You can 'unofficially' install Android on Switch

California [USA], July 29 (ANI): Developers at XDA have released an 'unofficial' Android firmware which Switch users can install on compatible models.

As the official blog notes, the unofficial ROM is a take on the Android 8.1-based LineageOS 15.1 and based on Nvidia Shield TV. Installation guide is published on the official XDA forum.

The software is not bug-proof and some of the known bugs include poor battery life, screen auto-rotation, buggy touch sensitivity, and more. However, it will provide you with a familiar interface while allowing you to play games and browse the web. (ANI)

