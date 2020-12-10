YouTube introduces HDR to livestreams

Washington [US], December 9 (ANI): Video streaming platform YouTube announced on Tuesday that it has launched HDR for livestreams as well. This announcement has come after the company rolled out HDR support more than four years ago for pre-recorded video content uploaded to the platform.

According to Mashable, with this announcement, YouTube becomes the first major platform to enable HDR quality content on its livestreams.

HDR -- which stands for high-dynamic range -- video has a broader range of colours and higher contrast. An HDR video's whites will be brighter and blacks will be darker. The overall image ends up being much more vibrant than that of standard video.



With this new feature, the users are more likely to notice a dramatic difference between HDR and non-HDR video than between 4k and 1080p video. Earlier in 2016, YouTube rolled out 4k livestreaming in 2016

As per Mashable, viewers can stream HDR content on any supported mobile device, TV, or streaming set-top box or stick. YouTube has provided creators with an outline of what they need in order to livestream in HDR as well.

This is the second time this month that YouTube has launched some big new features for the company's livestreaming features.

Last week, YouTube rolled out new updates to its Premiere feature, which allows creators to air pre-recorded uploaded video as a one-time livestream when it is first made public.

The new features allowed creators to air a teaser trailer or countdown before the video's debut. The update also provided creators with the ability to livestream before the video's premiere and seamlessly transition into the newly uploaded video after the live portion of the stream ends. (ANI)

