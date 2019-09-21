YouTube makes a U-turn after verification policy change sparks uproar

California [USA], September 21 (ANI): A day after announcing changes to its verification policy for creators, YouTube is rethinking its own decision.

As Mashable reports, YouTube previously announced that it was removing the checkmarks and notifying many users that they were no longer eligible for verification.

The company has now clarified that creators who already have the verification badge will keep it and don't have to appeal and those over 1,00,000 subscribers will still be eligible to apply. The application process will reopen by the end of October. (ANI)

