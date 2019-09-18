YouTube Masthead is coming to your TV screen

California [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): As more people move to internet-streamed entertainment, YouTube announced that it is bringing its Masthead as seen on the website, on the TV screen to help advertisers reach more audience.

In its official blog, YouTube said that the Masthead will appear on the YouTube app on TV and autoplay for viewers after a few seconds on compatible devices.

The feature is currently in globally-available beta and marketers can purchase the YouTube Masthead on TV screens and customise audiences. (ANI)

