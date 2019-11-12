YouTube may shut your creator account if no longer 'commercially viable'

California [USA], November 11 (ANI): YouTube's updated terms of service have upset content creators who fear possible account deletion over commercial reasons.

In the sub-section of the new terms, Terminations by YouTube for Service Changes, the company states that it may terminate the use of services if an account is no longer commercially viable, Mashable reports.

This essentially means if a creator's account isn't bringing in money, the company may remove access. The new terms of service are set to take effect on December 10. (ANI)

