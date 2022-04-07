Zomato and Swiggy face technical snag, users react on Twitter

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Popular food delivering platforms Zomato and Swiggy reported an outage across India on Wednesday afternoon due to some technical glitch.

As per Mashable, while both the online food delivery platforms were back within thirty minutes, users who were unable to order food online flooded Twitter with hilarious memes and comments.

Responding to a complaint, Zomato tweeted, "We are facing a temporary glitch. Please be assured our team is working on this and we will be up and running soon."

On the other hand, Swiggy too responded similarly as users flooded Twitter with complaints.

"We apologize for the long delay we are currently facing due to a technical glitch. This is not usual with us and our best minds are working on it to resolve it at the earliest. Please bear with us," Swiggy responded to a user.

Meanwhile, netizens rained witty comments and memes on Twitter.

Sharing a hilarious cooking-gone-wrong video, a social media user wrote, "Me trying to prepare Tea after Zomato and Swiggy are down."



Another wrote, "God answers Desi Mom's Prayers."



A Twitter user posted a funny still from the film 'Chup Chup Ke' and wrote, "As #Zomato & #swiggy down #Zomatodown *Me who eating #Roties (Tortilla) made by my sister.."



A social media user shared a picture of a half-eaten apple and wrote, "The apple I was planning on skipping after ordering food from Zomato."



Posting a cute still from 'SpongeBob SquarePants', another tweeted, "When it's lunch time (literally me right now), you're hungry AF and waiting for some tech person to get the servers up and running! #Zomato #zomatodown."



The outage comes soon after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered an investigation related to dealings with restaurant partners, neutrality, alleged unfair pricing, and other aspects, of the two food delivery platforms. (ANI)