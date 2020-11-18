Zoom adds new security features to help prevent disruptions, trolls in meetings

California [US], November 18 (ANI): Video conferencing application Zoom has enhanced its security controls to prevent disruptions during virtual meetings and allow users to remove, report disruptive participants, and other cyberattacks on meetings.

According to Mashable, the newly introduced features have been announced at a time when instances of Zoom-bombings have proliferated, as online conferences take the place of in-person meetings.

The new features allow moderators to act as "club bouncers," giving them the ability to remove and report disruptive meeting participants. All video, audio, chat, annotation, screen sharing and recording will stop when hosts click the "Suspend Participant Activities" button under the security icon. If a host clicks this button, then breakout rooms will also temporarily end.



The hosts will then be asked if they want to report a user from their meeting, share any other details, and optionally include a screenshot. Once they click 'Submit,' the reported user will be removed from the meeting, and Zoom's security team will be notified.

Zoom outlined in a blog post, "Hosts and co-hosts may resume their meeting by individually re-enabling the features they'd like to use. Zoom will also send them an email after the meeting to gather more information."

The 'Suspend Participant Activities' feature is enabled by default for all free and paid Zoom users and, meeting participants can also report a disruptive user directly from the Zoom client by clicking the top-left 'Security' badge. (ANI)

