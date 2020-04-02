Zoom announces 90-day feature freeze to fix service issues

California [USA], April 2 (ANI): The sudden surge in the usage during the global public health emergency seems to have caught Zoom off-guard and the video conferencing platform is now taking a break from announcing new features to focus on fixing the existing issues.

In a message to the users, Zoom founder and CEO Eric S Yuan announced that over the next 90 days, the company will enact a feature freeze and dedicate its resources to identify and fix issues with the service.

Yuan highlighted the steps Zoom has already taken to fix some of the security and privacy issues which plagued the service, including one where the iOS app was sending unnecessary device information to Facebook and confusion over the company's encryption practices.

He further revealed how Zoom ballooned overnight from being an enterprise-focused service to having remote students and casual users making video calls.

In March 2020, Zoom reached more than 200 million daily meeting participants, both free and paid compared to just 10 million in December last year. (ANI)

