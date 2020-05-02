Zoom in style in a sci-fi ship decimating coronavirus particles

Washington D.C. [USA], May 2 (ANI): To enhance the Zoom call experience, creative backgrounds for zoomers have popped up. Mike Winkelmann, also known as Beeple, dropped the coolest option-3D rendering of a super futuristic craft cockpit travelling through micro-space.

According to The Verge, along with the 3D rendering of a cockpit, on either side of you are laser cannons that will decimate coronavirus particles as you get through your morning huddle. The animated scene has fabulously amazing details.

One can learn how to change the background in Zoom by using the 'virtual background' option in the application's settings. (ANI)

