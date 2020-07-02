Zoom misses its own deadline to publish its first transparency report

Washington DC [USA], July 1 (ANI): Video-conferencing giant Zoom has missed its own deadline of publishing its first transparency report.

Zoom had previously stated that it would be releasing the number of government demands it has received by June 30. But now the company has said that it has missed the deadline, TechCrunch reported.

The video-conferencing giant hasn't confirmed any date as of now as to when it will publish the transparency report.

Zoom witnessed a massive spiker in its user base as millions worldwide started working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We look forward to providing the fiscal second-quarter data in our first report later this year," the chief executive of Zoom Eric Yuan said in an official blog post.

Transparency reports in general offer rare insights into the number of demands or requests a company gets from the government for user data. These reports are not mandatory but they are important to understand the scale and scope of government surveillance. (ANI)

