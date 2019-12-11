Over 50 percent of Indians fell prey to discount scams: McAfee

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 (ANI): In its year-end holiday survey, McAfee revealed how Indians have fallen prey to festive season sales and discounts in 2019.

The survey titled, 'A Christmas Carol: Scam Edition', highlighted that more than half (53.6 percent) of the Indians fell victim to scams from deceiving apps and 56.1 percent fell victim to discount scams.

It also revealed that 28.6 percent of Indians have lost up to INR 20,000 over fake online retail sites, while 78.6 percent experienced seasonal travel scams.

Email phishing was recorded as the top scam this year in India, followed by deceiving apps, discount scams, streaming or downloading films or TV, and streaming or downloading music. (ANI)

