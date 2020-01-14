Canon's new robotic system lets you remotely control multiple cameras

Tokyo [Japan], Jan 13 (ANI): Canon introduced a new robotic camera system that is capable of remotely controlling select cameras and lenses.

The CR-S700R system features a remote pan head that can be used to control compatible Canon EOS camera and lens for still image shooting. It is targeted at professional photographers who need to operate cameras remotely, the official release notes.

A separate CR-A100 Camera Remote Application allows one to control multiple such cameras from a PC, display live-view images, trigger a camera or simultaneously shoot with multiple cameras.

The Robotic Camera System and the Camera Remote Application are scheduled to be available from mid-February. (ANI)

