Coronavirus to temporarily constrain iPhone supply, warns Apple

Shanghai [China], Feb 18 (ANI): The spread of coronavirus is going to affect the worldwide supply of Apple iPhone, the company warned in its latest investor update on quarterly guidance.

Apple noted that the worldwide iPhone supply will be temporarily constrained for the March quarter, the official blog notes.

The company has also observed a lack of demand for its products within China. This is due to all of Apple stores in China and partner stores being closed over health concerns.

China is one of the biggest manufacturing sites for Apple products. With the city of Wuhan at the centre of the epidemic, not just daily life but businesses and travel have also taken a major hit.

Earlier this month, one of the most important tech events, the Mobile World Congress (MWC), was cancelled due to the virus spread in Spain. (ANI)

