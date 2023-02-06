Dell Technologies plans to lay off 6650 workers

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Dell Technologies Inc. plans to lay off around 6,650 workers which are approx. 5% of its global workforce.

According to CNN Business, Jeff Clarke, Dell's vice chairman, in a letter to employees, said that the steps the company has already taken such as restrictions on employee travel and a pause on external hiring are insufficient.



Dell is the latest example of tech companies cutting costs in an uncertain economic climate.

"What we know is market conditions continue to erode with an uncertain future. Steps we've taken to stay ahead of downturn impacts which enabled several strong quarters in a row -- are no longer enough. We now have to make additional decisions to prepare for the road ahead, Clarke told employees, as per CNN Business.

The layoffs would be the latest in the US technology sector, where companies including Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft and Meta Platforms Inc have announced retrenchment exercises in response to slowing demand and a worsening global economic outlook. (ANI)

