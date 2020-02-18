LG brings quad cameras to its budget 2020 K series

Seoul [South Korea], Feb 18 (ANI): LG is bringing the quad-camera experience to the budget segment with its 2020 K series lineup that includes the K61, K51S, and K41S.

The top-end model, LG K61 is equipped with a 48-megapixel main lens, the highest resolution camera ever offered in an LG smartphone, the official blog notes.

The K51S packs a 32-megapixel camera main camera, while the K41S features a 13-megapixel main camera.

Common specifications include 4,000mAh batteries and a 6.5-inch display. The K61 has a 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision Display while the other two models have a 6.5-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display.

The new 2020 K series will be available starting in the second quarter in the Americas followed by key markets in Europe and Asia. (ANI)

