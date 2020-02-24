Sony launches its first 5G Xperia 1 II smartphone with 20fps recording

Tokyo [Japan], Feb 24 (ANI): After skipping the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020, Sony today launched its first 5G smartphone, the Xperia 1 II (Mark two), with ZEISS optics for advanced camera capabilities.

Sony Xperia 1 II is touted as the world's first smartphone to offer up to 20fps AF/AE tracking burst shooting. It is equipped with a triple-lens setup with three focal lengths of 16mm/24mm/70mm, the official release notes.

It packs a 21:9 CinemaWide 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G platform, and 4,000mAH battery. It comes with IP65/68 water resistance. Sony Xperia 1 II will be available in Balck and Purple in Europe. It will start shipping from late Spring 2020. (ANI)

