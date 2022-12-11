Twitter down in India, users blame Jio

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Microblogging site Twitter left netizens from India in a stir as it temporarily stopped loading pages for many users.

According to the outage monitoring website, Downdetector, the number of Twitter outages reached up to 2,814 at 7:23 PM today, in India.



As many as 65 per cent of users had problems with the mobile app while 33 per cent had issues with the desktop website, with the remaining 2 per cent complaining about uploading, as per Downdetector.

After connectivity was restored, many users swarmed the microblogging platform to share their thoughts on the outage.

Some found humour in the situation and shared memes.





"Twitter down no problem VPN hai na" (Twitter down no problem there's VPN), a user wrote, sharing a picture of two men hugging, with one labelled 'VPN' and the other 'Twitter users in India'.

On the other hand, several other users noted that the network went down only on Jio networks, while other networks had the platform working just fine.



"Yes I am a Jio User who suffered Twitter down trauma," a user wrote.

The outage followed not too long after CEO Elon Musk had shared a cryptic tweet, which read, "The bots are in for a surprise tomorrow".

The multi-millionaire recently revealed that he is "working on a software update" that will show if an account is "shadowbanned", as an effort to bring more transparency to the microblogging site. (ANI)

