Twitter is testing snooze for notifications

California [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Twitter is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow you to temporarily pause the intrusive notifications.

Discovered by app analyst Jane Manchun Wong, the new feature could allow users to snooze notifications for one hour, three hours or 12 hours, Wong explained in her blog.

The snooze feature is shown as a bell button on top of the apps notification tab. By tapping on it, a user can pick the length of snooze durations. Once enabled, you will not receive push notifications from Twitter, but they will still appear in your notifications tab. (ANI)

