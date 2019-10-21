Ram Madhav stresses on peace, development for J-K

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 [ANI]: BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Monday said that the future of Jammu and Kashmir lies only on two paths- Peace and Development. And the leaders obstructing the process will be dealt sternly.

"Jammu and Kashmir future lies on only two path peace and development and if any leaders obstruct in the process of peace and development sever actions will be taken against them", said Madhav outside an event in the capital.

Madhav remarks come after reports surfaced in which he was quoted as saying that detained politicians were sending messages to the people of the Valley to pick up guns and make sacrifices.

"Some leaders sitting in jail are sending messages to people, 'pick up a gun and sacrifice yourselves'. People of Jammu and Kashmir should tell such leaders to come forward and sacrifice themselves first," Madhav had said at an event in Srinagar on Sunday.

Clarifying his statement, Madhav said that his remarks were misinterpreted and he had not targeted any particular leader or politicians.

"I did not make any statement about a particular person. My statement was misinterpreted," he said. (ANI)



