65 KWP photo-voltaic solar roof commissioned at Vijayawada Railway station

By Vijayawada Railway Plaform Will Get Solar Rooftop

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Vijayawada Railway Station on Wednesday became the railway station with the maximum solar cover on platforms of the Indian Railways.

A 65 KWP Building Integrated Photo Voltaic (BIPV) Solar Roof was commissioned at the Vijayawada Railway Station on Wednesday. With this, the station has become the first to have an innovative solar photovoltaic cover over-platform no 4 and 5, with a capacity of 130 KWP in the Indian Railways network, Nusrat M Mandrupkar, Public Relation Officer, Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway (SCR) said.



The BIPV Solar Roof has been integrated with solar panels. In addition to power generation from solar energy, it will act as a shelter to passengers on the platform, he said.

The BVIP facility will help to save 2.12 lakh units per annum, saving about Rs16.36 lakh a year. Power generated from the panels caters to around 17.8% of the electricity needs of Vijayawada station, he further said.

"Previously, Solar High capacity Building Integrated PhotoVoltaic Solar plant of 65 KWP was installed on Platform No.4 and 5 in December 2019 for a length of 33 metres. To cover the gap between the existing shelter and BIPV roof for a length of 32 meters on Platform No. 4 and 5, another 65 KWP Solar plant was sanctioned," he added. (ANI)

