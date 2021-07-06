Two held with 12,00 kg sea cucumber in TN's Mandapam

Mandapam (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 6 (ANI): In a joint operation with the Forest Department, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) station, Mandapam on Tuesday arrested two persons and seized about 1,200 kilograms of sea cucumber from their possession.

Sea cucumber is an endangered marine species protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972.

"#Preservingmarinelife In a joint operation with Forest Department. #ICG Station Mandapam seized about 1200 kgs Sea Cucumber, an endangered marine species protected under Wildlife (Protection)act 1972 at #Mandapam and apprehended 02 persons," the ICG said. (ANI)



