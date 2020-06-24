Kabul [Afghanistan], June 23 (Sputnik/ANI): Four Afghan soldiers were injured as a bomb explosion hit an Afghan national army vehicle in the country's southern city of Kandahar, a source told Sputnik on Tuesday.
The source also said the blast took place at around 16:00 p.m. (11:30 GMT) on Aino Mena Road in the 11th district of Kandahar.
Violence renewed in the Middle Eastern country between government forces and the Taliban movement after a three-day ceasefire for the Muslim holiday of from May 24-26 expired. (Sputnik/ANI)
4 Afghan soldiers killed in car explosion in Kandahar
ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2020 22:48 IST
Kabul [Afghanistan], June 23 (Sputnik/ANI): Four Afghan soldiers were injured as a bomb explosion hit an Afghan national army vehicle in the country's southern city of Kandahar, a source told Sputnik on Tuesday.